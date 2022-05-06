'The Redemption of Bobby Love' explores a long-buried story of prison escape

Find a book excerpt here.

In January 2015, police and FBI agents showed up at the Brooklyn apartment of Bobby and Cheryl Love. It turns out that Bobby — a devoted husband and father — was also an escapee from a North Carolina prison.

We revit Jane Clayson’s conversation with the two of them about their book, “The Redemption of Bobby Love: A Story of Faith, Family and Justice,” written with Lori L. Tharps.

