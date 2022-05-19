© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The case to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT

Is an elephant a person? For some, the answer may be a clear ‘no.’ But many animal rights advocates believe that animals, including elephants, should receive legal protections similar to humans.

The debate is at the center of a trial now underway in New York state’s top appellate court — and it has implications for animals across the country and perhaps around the world.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with author and Harvard historian Jill Lepore.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.