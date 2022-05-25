© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

WAMU 88.5
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM PDT
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

A gunman opened fire yesterday at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people.

Among those killed were 19 students, mostly ages 9 and 10, and two teachers. The 18-year-old shooter was armed with multiple weapons when they entered Robb Elementary School.

It is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the shooting Tuesday night and called for action against the gun lobby.

We’ll discuss what we know about the tragedy in Uvalde and how the community is dealing with its pain.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5