© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on insight into Trump's actions and emotions on Jan. 6 revealed Tuesday

Published June 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

Rep. Adam Schiff — Democrat of California and a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the stunning testimony and revelations made Tuesday by Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.