J6: 'Trump can't escape responsibility'

The latest public hearing from the January 6th commitee has presented new evidence. This time, it explored the relationships between members of President Trump’s inner circle and extremist groups in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The panel included testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and a former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, Jason Van Tatenhove.

Special attention was paid to a presidential tweet. After a rancorous meeting at the White House in December, the former President called on his supporters to rally on January 6th in the nations capital.

Cassie Miller, a senior researcher with the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been tracking the social media and communications of far right extremist groups for years.

“The Proud Boys were really emboldened by this. It was the next day that they formed the Ministry of Self Defense. And those were prominent members of leadership organizing what was going to happen on the ground on January 6th,” she told 1A Producer Chris Remington.

Donald Trump has dismissed past witness testimonies as “fake and made up stories”. On Tuesday he also repeated his false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Our panel examines these latest findings and considers the next steps look like for the committee.

