Jesse Holland, Sunday host of C-Span’s Washington Journal, and Ron Elving, NPR senior editor and correspondent, join Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Miles Parks to discuss the latest in politics: The Jan. 6 committee holds its last hearing, and there was also some rare bipartisan cooperation to protect same-sex marriage.

