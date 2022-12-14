Lawmakers hammer out broad framework for government spending, but the devil's in the details

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with two Senators, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley about the politics of government spending in the lame-duck Congress, and how they worked together on a defense policy bill to improve the adjudication of sexual assault cases in the military.

