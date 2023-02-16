The News Roundup - Domestic

The White House has stayed mostly silent on the recent downings of UFOs in U.S. air space. But on Thursday, President Joe Biden broke his silence, saying U.S. intelligence has no indication that three objects shot down in recent days were surveillance craft from China.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein confirmed Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024. The senator, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. She’s faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health.

Earlier this month, a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic materials into the town. Since then, residents have been concerned for their own safety and the environment. Last week, some of the chemicals were burned in what officials called a “controlled explosion.” Now the railroad company is under fire for pulling out of a planned meeting with local residents.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

