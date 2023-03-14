Some Oregon hospitals still undecided on lifting mask mandate

The Oregon Health Authority said this month that the requirement to wear masks in healthcare settings will end on April 3rd. KLCC checked with some regional hospitals about their positions.

PeaceHealth has not made a formal decision on how its hospital system will move. In a statement, officials said they are “evaluating the announcements from OHA and Washington Department of Health.” PeaceHealth is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

At Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, spokesperson Sarah Baumgartner says they are “working through” potential changes in their policies now. She says hospital caregivers and workers are “cautiously optimistic” to see an end to the mask mandate and adds that the final decision comes from its owner, Chicago-based Common Spirit Health.

The current status of Salem Health is also one of careful assessment. In a statement, officials said their Infection Prevention team is reviewing OSHA guidelines which must remain in place once the Oregon Health Authority mandate lifts on April 3.