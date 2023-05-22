Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets with world leaders as Russia claims Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with allies at the G7 summit in Tokyo, right after meeting with Arab leaders at a summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

We get the latest on the diplomatic push, as Ukraine loses a contested city to Russian control. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes joins Washington Post national security reporter John Hudson for what it all means for the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.