Local Spotlight: Addiction recovery, harassment, and investigative journalism

Three people were arrested and charged in connection to vandalism targeting journalists at New Hampshire Public Radio.

The crimes began after the station aired an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against a well-known figure in the addiction recovery community in the state.

Along with the vandalism came lawsuits. Now, a judge is ordering the reporter who led the investigation turn over her reporting notes, which includes information from sources who asked for anonymity.

The investigation into sexual misconduct at Granite Recovery Centers in New Hampshire is detailed in the new podcast “The 13thStep.”

We discuss addiction treatment, and what happens when you try to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse.

This is a part of our series called "Local Spotlight," where we'll cover local stories that deserve national attention.

