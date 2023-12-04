Supreme Court hears case about future of opioid settlement

The Supreme Court hears a case on Monday about the multi-billion dollar bankruptcy settlement reached with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. The company agreed to pay around $6 billion to victims and state and local governments, but the deal also shields the Sackler family from future liability.

