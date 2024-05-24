The 1A Record Club listens to Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Gen Z pop icon Billie Eilish is out with her third record, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

She’s come a long way from her viral hit, “Ocean Eyes,” that skyrocketed her to fame in 2016.

Now, at 22, Eilish is the youngest person ever with two Oscars. She and her brother/songwriting partner, Finneas, won for the songs “What Was I Made For?” from the movie “Barbie” and “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Did we mention Billie Eilish has nine Grammys, too?

The 1A Record Club convenes to discuss this latest album.

