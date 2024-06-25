© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientific Method: How Animals Grieve

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:06 AM PDT
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you saw a group of birds gathered around the dead body of one of their own, what would you think they were doing? 

What if you saw a mother chimpanzee holding its deceased child for days, even weeks, refusing to relinquish its body? 

What about a cat that won’t eat after losing a playmate? Or a dog heaving sobs over its owner’s grave? 

According to scientists, the birds, the chimp, the cat and the dog are grieving. 

Grief is an experience we all face, including animals. We discuss how animals mourn and what this can teach us about our own relationship to death. 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame