The News Roundup - Domestic

It’s been less than two weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. Despite no formal nomination, the shakeup in the race has already shaken up the polls, especially in swing states.

The National Association for Black Journalists invited former President Donald Trump for an on-stage interview on Wednesday. At the start, moderator Rachel Scott asked him to address his name-calling of Black journalists and his false birtherism claims.

Iowa’s abortion ban went into effect this week. The procedure is now outlawed after about six weeks of pregnancy, often well before most parents are aware they’re on their way to having a child.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5