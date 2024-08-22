The News Roundup - Domestic

The Democratic Party gathered in Chicago this week for the party’s national convention ahead of November’s election to ceremonially confirm their nominee in the 2024 presidential race: Vice President Kamala Harris. She is expected to deliver an address on Thursday.

Elsewhere and across the aisle, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential nominee, made an appearance in Wisconsin Tuesday, criticizing Democrats over crime in communities like Kenosha.

Reporting out this week shows that billionaires are giving millions to both parties. Billionaire Timothy Mellon has now donated around $125 million to support former president Donald Trump’s campaign.

Earlier this year, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $20 million to the Democrats’ presidential campaign and last month donated $10 million to candidates running in House races.

We discuss the top stories of this week on the Friday News Roundup.

