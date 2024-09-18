'South Park,' a costly restoration, and the history of Casa Bonita

There’s a new documentary out that follows “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker as they dump millions restoring what they considered to be the “Disneyland of Mexican restaurants.”

“¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!” tells the story of the 52,000-square-foot Denver landmark. The first Casa Bonita opened in Oklahoma City in 1968. Then, the franchise expanded to Little Rock, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then to the Denver suburb of Lakewood in 1974. The chain became known for theme park-like interiors, with Denver featuring an indoor waterfall, cliff divers, and haunted caves.

One by one, these locations all closed. All except for the Colorado restaurant, made famous by a 2003 “South Park” episode.

After Covid struck, the owner of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy. Then, Parker and Stone stepped in, sinking $40 million dollars into the restaurant’s restoration.

Parker and Stone spoke to 1A’s arts correspondent, John Horn, at this year’s Telluride Film Festival.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5