© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You Can Keep It: The ins and outs of campaign donations

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In this edition of If You Can Keep It, we’re focusing on campaign donations – where those funds come from and where they go.

You may be inundated with texts and emails from election campaigns asking for contributions, but how exactly is that money spent?

New data from the Federal Election Commissions reveals how much the campaigns have raised and spent for the month of August. It was the first full month of fundraising for Vice President Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic nominee.

How did she do? we talk about that and more.

But before we dig into those numbers, we start with news in Georgia, an important swing state in this election.On Friday, Georgia’s the state election board voted in favor of hand counting ballots. How mightthesechanges affecttheelection?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven