The News Roundup - Domestic

Just days after Hurricane Helene devastated the American southwest, Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, hitting Tampa, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg hard.

During an appearance on a podcast, former President Donald Trump said that he believed immigrants who commit murder have “bad genes,” a concept that ties the impulse to commit such a crime is genetically determined.

Popular video-sharing platform TikTok came under fire in the U.S. this week. The social media app was sued by 14 attorneys general for harming the mental health of young people.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

