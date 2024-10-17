One leg at a time: Chinese textile company makes the world's largest pair of jeans

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

If you follow fashion or spend any time near a high school these days, you know that skinny jeans are out. And big pants, like some of us - not saying who - might have worn back in the '90s are back in, but maybe not this big.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

A textile company in China has set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest pair of jeans. It's over 250 feet long, which, Guinness notes, is somewhere between the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Statue of Liberty. The zipper alone is over 25 feet.

DETROW: The jeans were photographed while draped along the side of a building and then spilling down onto the ground in Fumian District in southern China. Fumian is known for denim and casual pants production. According to state-sponsored outlet China Daily, it once called itself the world capital of jeans.

SHAPIRO: It took 30 workers to make the pants over 18 days, and we can't tell from the photo whether these are tapered, straight leg or boot cut.

