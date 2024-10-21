Two runners become 1st married couple to win Detroit Free Press Marathon

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

There's this photo from the finish line of the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday. A woman has jumped into a man's arms, and they kiss. They can't believe it - they both just won.

SYDNEY DEVORE-BOWMAN: I just knew, like, the minute I turned that corner, I was running into his arms 'cause the last couple miles are pretty painful. And I was like, just get to that finish line 'cause he's going to be there waiting on the other side.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Sydney Devore-Bowman and Andy Bowman met at a nearby race. She encouraged him to train for the Detroit Half Marathon in a few months, where they reconnected.

DEVORE-BOWMAN: I was like, you did it. Like, you showed up, and he's like, you told me to (laughter). Like, oh. So then I asked him out on a date pretty much right after that.

SUMMERS: Pretty cute. Fast forward two years, after their wedding, Andy wins the full men's marathon and waits for the first woman to finish.

ANDY BOWMAN: Just anticipation - almost like watching her walk down the aisle. But being at the finish line and seeing her turn the corner, and she had this big smile on her face as she's running towards me, it's just - it's enough to get you pretty emotional.

CHANG: Next up for Sydney and Andy is the Pittsburgh 10-miler in under just three weeks, where they will both be hoping for something of a rerun.

