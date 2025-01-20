In a send-off ceremony, Biden calls the presidency 'the honor of my life'

The Bidens' first stop after the inauguration was Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where they attended a brief send-off ceremony.

Standing at a podium with the former first lady by his side, former President Joe Biden thanked his Cabinet members, staff, vice president and the second gentleman for all their help. He also thanked their family members for the sacrifices they made.

He received cheers and applause.

"Every day I'm deeply moved by what we did for this country," he said, though he emphasized that work is not done.

He referenced the inaugural address that Trump just gave, then said "we have a lot more to do" and crossed himself — a gesture NPR's Tamara Keith said he often utilizes when saying something "a little naughty."

Biden urged public servants to spend time with their loved ones and take care of themselves before getting back to work, touting their invaluable contributions.

"It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president," he said, calling it a "greater honor being able to serve with all of you."

Copyright 2025 NPR