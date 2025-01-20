In his final hours as president, Biden pardons Fauci, Capitol Police and others

President Biden said on Monday that he would issue pardons to General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee — hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement.

