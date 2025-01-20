Trump is bringing back his 'Remain in Mexico' policy

President Trump is bringing back enforcement of a policy that would require some asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The policy, which was created and implemented during the first Trump administration in 2019, resulted in tens of thousands of migrants waiting for extended periods in Mexico. Known formally as the Migrant Protection Protocol, it was criticized for pushing migrants into squalid camps and leaving them vulnerable to pressure from drug cartels in the border region.

The CPB One app from Customs and Border Protection has also likely been targeted. The app, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, is no longer operational, according to a notice from CBP .

Read the full story about about Trump's immigration policy changes here.

