How your brain creates your sense of self

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 4, 2025 at 6:48 AM PDT

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself

Much of our identities are constructed in our minds. Science writer Anil Ananthaswamy explores how disorders like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's can dramatically alter that sense of self.

About Anil Ananthaswamy

Anil Ananthaswamy is a science writer. His books include How Machines Learn, The Edge of Physics, The Man Who Wasn't Therehttps://anilananthaswamy.com/the-man-who-wasnt-thereand Through Two Doors at Once.

Formerly a staff writer and deputy news editor for New Scientist, Ananthaswamy now writes for science magazines including Scientific American, Quanta and Nature, among others. He was a MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow from 2019 to 2020 and has been a journalist-in-residence at UC Berkeley's Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing. His next book will cover the mathematics of modern artificial intelligence.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
