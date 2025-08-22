How some apps are working to solve the 'epidemic of loneliness'

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

The United States is in an “epidemic of loneliness,” according to the surgeon general. And while social media is often blamed for making people feel more alone, a handful of new apps are trying to help people make new connections.

In January, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked with active users of Wyzr, TimeLeft, and Pawmates about their experiences meeting new people online.

