© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

You can't force motivation. But these tips will help you nurture it

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:03 AM PDT

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode "The art of choosing what to do"

Why do hard-working people sometimes lose their motivation? Behavioral scientist Ayelet Fishbach explains where motivation comes from, why it wanes and how to recapture it.

About Ayelet Fishbach

Ayelet Fishbach is a professor of behavioral science and marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the author of GET IT DONE: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation. Her research focuses on motivation and decision-making.

Her work has been recognized with awards like the Society of Experimental Social Psychology's Best Dissertation Award and Career Trajectory Award and the Fulbright Educational Foundation Award. Fishbach is the former president of the Society for the Science of Motivation and the International Social Cognition Network.

This segment of  TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook (TED Radio Hour) and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Related Web Resources

Related TED Topics: Motivation

Related TED Talk: Are your coping mechanisms healthy?

Related TED Talk: Embrace your main character energy 

Related NPR Links

Life Kit: Techniques to help you figure out how to make a big life change

Hidden Brain: 4 Steps To Achieve Your Goals

Life Kit: 5 simple questions to ask yourself if you're feeling stuck in life

Copyright 2025 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Fiona Geiran
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour