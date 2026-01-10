KLCC's must-see shows this winter: TV & Films

With winter upon us, so too comes the opportunity to get cozy and settle in to enjoy a good television show or movie. So, what’s on the “must-see” list for KLCC staff this winter?

Love Cross: Survivor, Season 50

"I've watched all 49 previous seasons!"

Jason Brown: Twin Peaks

“Diane, 11:30 a.m., February 24th. Entering the town of Twin Peaks, five miles south of the Canadian border, twelve miles west of the state line. I’ve never seen so many trees in my life. As W.C. Fields would say, 'I’d rather be here than Philadelphia.'”

Those are the words that FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) dictates to his portable recorder as he rolls into town to investigate the murder of local high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Thus, February 24th is "Twin Peaks Day" and a great day to start the series, whether you've investigated this mystery before or not. Get yourself a cup of coffee, "black as midnight on moonless night," a slice of pie, and get cozy with David Lynch's surrealist masterpiece.

From Paramount Twin Peaks

Brooke Bumgardner: Industry, Season 4

I binge watched all the previous seasons in quick succession last year. The show - about the finance industry - is brutal, dramatic, and frankly, a bit much. I am curious if the long break between watching episodes will have made me lose my taste for it. Episode 1 premieres on my birthday, so I'm declaring it a little treat for myself.

Rachael McDonald and Ronnel Curry: All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6

Rachael: I'm a total PBS nerd in addition to being a public radio nerd, so I'm excited about another season of "All Creatures Great and Small" this month. It's a soothing show that kind of serves as a respite from the news cycle.

Ronnel: I am a softie...can't wait for All Creatures Great and Small!! (I've already read most his books!)

PHOTOGRAPHER: MATT SQUIRE / Matt Squire/Playground Television/PBS James Herriott (played by Nicholas Ralph) gets up in a lot of animals' business in the new All Creatures Great And Small.

Zac Ziegler: Is This Thing On?

I'm hoping that Is This Thing On? hangs around in theaters long enough that I get to catch it once I'm past a busy couple of weeks to start the year.

Listen to Will Arnett's interview on Fresh Air about the film, Is This Thing On?