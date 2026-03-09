'Hamnet' nominated for 8 Academy Awards

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

“Hamnet,” the screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the creation of his play “Hamlet,” has been nominated for eight Oscars.

We revisit host Robin Young’s November 2025 conversation with director Chloe Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with O’Farrell, and Jessie Buckley, who stars as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes. Both are Oscar nominees.

