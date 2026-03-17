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Missing Salem woman found deceased

KLCC
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:10 AM PDT

93-year-old Hisako Gaunce of Salem was found deceased Sunday after being reported missing.

Family members reported her missing from the 5000 block of Gaffin Road Southeast when she did not return from an early morning walk.

Officers searched the area with help from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team and an Oregon State Police tracking canine. Shortly before noon, the dog located Gaunce in Mill Creek, about 200 yards from her family’s apartment.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office and a medical examiner responded. Authorities say there is no criminal investigation at this time.
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News Briefs SalemMarion County Sheriff's Department