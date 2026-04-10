Two dogs die in one of 2 house fires Thursday in Springfield

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to two fires in Springfield overnight.

Crews were called to a house fire with explosions on the 1300 block of F street at about 9pm Thursday. The house’s occupant was taken to a medical facility for possible smoke inhalation. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Shortly after midnight ESF units were dispatched to a reported RV fire on 28th Street. That fire was found to have spread beneath the floor.

Both occupants were evaluated for injuries on scene and two dogs were found deceased during the post fire search of the structure.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary housing assistance.