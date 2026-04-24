What: KLCC Listener Appreciation Party

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza, 85 E 8th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401

KLCC is celebrating the sound of community, and you’re invited!

Join us for a midweek celebration honoring you - the listeners who inspire our work and power our mission.

Come out to the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for an evening of fun for all ages. Meet your favorite KLCC hosts and reporters, enjoy games and activities, win prizes, and tap your feet (or hit the dance floor!) to live music from Whiskey and Rain. Admission is free.

The first 100 guests will receive a pair of KLCC sunglasses, just in time for sunny days ahead.

Activities & Highlights



Live music from Whiskey and Rain

Printmaking with Eugene Printmakers

“Good News Board” — share what’s bringing you joy

Audio Postcards

Community info from Oregon Ready and Eugene Water & Electric Board

Backyard games (giant Jenga, cornhole)

Free popcorn

Photo booth

Food trucks (Thai Fusion, Devour, and more)

Beer & wine garden (available for purchase)

No RSVP required, but if you’re planning to attend, we’d love to hear from you: membership@klcc.org

Have questions? Contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org