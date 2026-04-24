KLCC Listener Appreciation Party
What: KLCC Listener Appreciation Party
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza, 85 E 8th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
KLCC is celebrating the sound of community, and you’re invited!
Join us for a midweek celebration honoring you - the listeners who inspire our work and power our mission.
Come out to the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza for an evening of fun for all ages. Meet your favorite KLCC hosts and reporters, enjoy games and activities, win prizes, and tap your feet (or hit the dance floor!) to live music from Whiskey and Rain. Admission is free.
The first 100 guests will receive a pair of KLCC sunglasses, just in time for sunny days ahead.
Activities & Highlights
- Live music from Whiskey and Rain
- Printmaking with Eugene Printmakers
- “Good News Board” — share what’s bringing you joy
- Audio Postcards
- Community info from Oregon Ready and Eugene Water & Electric Board
- Backyard games (giant Jenga, cornhole)
- Free popcorn
- Photo booth
- Food trucks (Thai Fusion, Devour, and more)
- Beer & wine garden (available for purchase)
No RSVP required, but if you’re planning to attend, we’d love to hear from you: membership@klcc.org
Have questions? Contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org