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Eugene prepares for crowds at Hendricks Park for Mother's Day

KLCC
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:40 PM PDT
Hendricks Park is a popular place to celebrate Mothers Day in Eugene.
City of Eugene
Hendricks Park is a popular place to celebrate Mother's Day in Eugene.

Eugene’s Hendricks Park is a very popular place for Mother’s Day. According to the city, more than 7,500 people visited over the holiday weekend last year.

The city is making adjustments to prepare. Fairmount Boulevard will be a one-way street to accommodate the extra traffic.

It will allow only west-bound traffic from Floral Hill Drive to the 2800 block of Fairmount from 7 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning.

Eugene is also offering an online tour of Hendricks Park.

And it’s encouraging people to visit the city’s other parks for Mother’s Day.

Provided by City of Eugene
Tags
News Briefs EugeneHendricks Park