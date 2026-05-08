Eugene prepares for crowds at Hendricks Park for Mother's Day

Eugene’s Hendricks Park is a very popular place for Mother’s Day. According to the city, more than 7,500 people visited over the holiday weekend last year.

The city is making adjustments to prepare. Fairmount Boulevard will be a one-way street to accommodate the extra traffic.

It will allow only west-bound traffic from Floral Hill Drive to the 2800 block of Fairmount from 7 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning.

Eugene is also offering an online tour of Hendricks Park.

And it’s encouraging people to visit the city’s other parks for Mother’s Day.