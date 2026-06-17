New podcast 'Are We Doomed?' tackles humanity's biggest threats and how to solve them

Climate change. Nuclear winter. Artificial intelligence apocalypse. Many doomsday scenarios haunt the public imagination. A new podcast explores the likelihood of these events might be with humor and even-handed optimism.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses what we should worry about and what should bring us at least a little hope with podcast host Ben Bradford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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