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West Eugene two-alarm fire involves two homes

KLCC
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:58 AM PDT

On Sunday night, Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a residential fire near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Grant Street in West Eugene. The fire involved two homes.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions on the rear of both residences, with the fire extending to the second floor. Due to the volume of fire and the involvement of two structures, a second alarm was requested to bring additional personnel and resources to the scene.

No injuries were reported; however, both families have been displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

A two-alarm fire occurred in Eugene, Ore., on June 22, 2026
Eugene Springfield Fire
A two-alarm fire occurred in Eugene, Ore., on June 22, 2026
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