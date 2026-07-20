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After nearly 20 years, geek icon Felicia Day brings pioneering web series 'The Guild' back as a film

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 9:12 AM PDT
Felicia Day. (Courtesy of Felicia Day)
Courtesy of Felicia Day
Felicia Day. (Courtesy of Felicia Day)

After nearly two decades, the creator of one of the world’s first viral internet shows wants to bring it back as a movie.

“The Guild” launched in 2007 and went on for six seasons. It’s about a fictional group of gamers obsessed with a multiplayer online role-playing game — and it catapulted actor, screenwriter, and director Felicia Day into geek stardom.

Day joined host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss her new Kickstarter to fund a movie of “The Guild,” and how the show’s initial success led to a media niche that grew far beyond her expectations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom