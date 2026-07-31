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Fraud Prevention Workshop with KLCC & SELCO

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:58 PM PDT
Fraud Prevention Workshop August 18 2026

What: Fraud Prevention Workshop
Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Where: SELCO Community Credit Union Corporate Offices, 110 International Way, Springfield, OR 97477
Registration: Sign up on the Eventbrite registration form.

As part of our commitment to serving the community with trusted information, KLCC is proud to partner with SELCO Community Credit Union to offer a free, in-person Fraud Prevention Workshop.

Join KLCC and SELCO's Director of Financial Investigations, Stephanie Ziegler, for an informative in-person seminar on scam and fraud prevention. You'll gain valuable insights into current fraud trends and leave with tools to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Seating is limited, so register today!

Registration closes on Friday, August 14th or when the event is full.
URL to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fraud-prevention-workshop-with-klcc-and-selco-community-credit-union-tickets-1996008479092

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner, KLCC Director of Membership and Outreach, at membership@klcc.org or (541) 463-6020.

Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner