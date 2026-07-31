Fraud Prevention Workshop with KLCC & SELCO

What: Fraud Prevention Workshop

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Where: SELCO Community Credit Union Corporate Offices, 110 International Way, Springfield, OR 97477

Registration: Sign up on the Eventbrite registration form.

As part of our commitment to serving the community with trusted information, KLCC is proud to partner with SELCO Community Credit Union to offer a free, in-person Fraud Prevention Workshop.

Join KLCC and SELCO's Director of Financial Investigations, Stephanie Ziegler, for an informative in-person seminar on scam and fraud prevention. You'll gain valuable insights into current fraud trends and leave with tools to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Seating is limited, so register today!

Registration closes on Friday, August 14th or when the event is full.

URL to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fraud-prevention-workshop-with-klcc-and-selco-community-credit-union-tickets-1996008479092

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner, KLCC Director of Membership and Outreach, at membership@klcc.org or (541) 463-6020.