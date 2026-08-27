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Meta settlement promises billions and new rules for app users. Will it be enough to keep kids safe?

WBUR
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:05 AM PDT

State attorneys general are calling the multi-billion-dollar settlement with Meta a victory. The settlement stipulates how and when teens can use Facebook and Instagram. But parents and social media watchers are wondering whether it goes far enough.

The deal came after lawsuits by multiple states accused Meta of creating platforms that purposely addicted children to their apps.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR