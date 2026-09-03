Roseburg City Council appoints Anette Spickard as new city manager

The Roseburg City Council has officially appointed Anette Spickard as the next city manager.

Council members authorized the mayor to sign her employment contract Wednesday, setting her start date for Nov. 30.

The city said Spickard was selected following a nationwide search which drew 42 applicants.

Spickard comes to the position with more than 20 years of local government experience. She currently serves as the city manager of Sedona, Arizona, and previously held the same role in McCall, Idaho, as well as leadership positions in Springfield and Lane County.

In a news release announcing the appointment, Spickard said she is eager to begin her work in Roseburg. “I am honored to serve this community and to support the dedicated employees and partners who help make Roseburg stronger every day,” she said. “I look forward to building on the city’s momentum and working together to maintain Roseburg’s hometown feel while addressing critical issues facing the city.”

