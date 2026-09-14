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American AI companies want to 'pace' development. Can they?

WBUR
Published September 14, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT
FILE - Dario Amodei, CEO &amp; Co-Founder of Anthropic, speaks on a panel at the convening of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio in San Francisco, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
FILE - Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder of Anthropic, speaks on a panel at the convening of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio in San Francisco, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Welcome to the next big vibe shift in artificial intelligence.

On Monday, Microsoft published a new “Humanist AI” code of conduct that says people should always be in control, after the leaders of OpenAI and Anthropic over the weekend called for a global slowdown in AI research.

For his part, President Trump posted on Monday, “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR