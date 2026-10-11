Repeat performance: Atkinson again throws 5 TD passes in Oregon State's rout of San Diego State
Braden Atkinson threw for 409 yards and tied his career high with five touchdown passes and Oregon State beat San Diego State 66-14 on Saturday.
It's the second-straight week Atkinson's thrown for five scores. He did it last week in a 56-26 win over Colorado State. He only played three quarters against the Aztecs.
Atkinson's 21 passing touchdowns this season leads the nation.
Jesse Legree was the main beneficiary of Atkinson's five-TD day with three receptions for scores and finished with 191 reception yards and 10 catches. He caught scoring passes of 11, 71 and 31 yards.
Oregon State (4-2, 2-0 Pac-12) led 38-7 at halftime.
Reserve Malik Murphy picked up where Atkinson left off in the fourth and completed 8-of-8 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Jayden Denegal threw for 78 yards for San Diego State (2-4, 1-1). Denegal and reserve Draiden Trudeau struggled from the pocket, going 9 for 27 for 91 yards.
As for Atkinson, he first accomplished the five-touchdown passing feat when at Mercer in 2025 he helped guide the Bears to a 45-21 win over Samford. He did it later that season in a 62-0 win over VMI.
Up next
San Diego State hosts Fresno State next Saturday.
Oregon State hosts Washington State next Saturday.