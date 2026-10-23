Virtual Fraud Prevention Workshop with KLCC & SELCO
What: Virtual Fraud Prevention Workshop
Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Where: Zoom
Registration: Sign up with SELCO's Zoom
If you missed the chance to attend the in-person fraud prevention workshop we offered in partnership with SELCO Community Credit Union, now you have a chance to learn virtually!
Join KLCC and SELCO's Director of Financial Investigations, Stephanie Ziegler, for an informative virtual seminar on scam and fraud prevention. You'll gain valuable insights into current fraud trends and leave with tools to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
URL to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ywZSEaQWSFiI8ToOYXIINg#/registration
Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner, KLCC Director of Membership and Outreach, at membership@klcc.org or (541) 463-6020.