Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to collude with foreign forces under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

Critics say the law has been used to suppress political opposition, while Hong Kong authorities defend it as necessary for security.

NPR China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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