© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Newly renovated Ashland Japanese Garden opens Saturday

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM PDT
The garden's designer, Toru Tanaka, brings more than 35 years of experience in landscape design
Ashland Japanese Garden
The garden's designer, Toru Tanaka, brings more than 35 years of experience in landscape design

The newly renovated Japanese garden will open its doors on Saturday. It went through a dramatic update to create an authentic Japanese garden experience.

The garden was first opened in 1916 as part of the original design for Ashland’s Lithia Park.

Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black says it’s gone through several iterations.

"This garden has had a lot of care over the years and has been slowly graduating up through the ranks to the point where it is now an authentic Japanese garden," he says.

Black says the garden features several different types of landscapes including a tea garden, bamboo forest, and a sand and stone zen garden.

Toru Tanaka, designer of the new Ashland Japanese Garden
Ashland Japanese Garden
/
Toru Tanaka, designer of the new Ashland Japanese Garden

The new garden was designed by Toru Tanaka, the former director of the Portland Japanese Garden.

“The thing that we want the most is just getting people through the gates; get them to be able to experience what we’ve created here, what Toru Tanaka, the designer, has created, and what we have put here for them to enjoy," Black says. "That’s really what the garden is about.”

As part of the renovation, Black says some of the existing trees were preserved, including Japanese maples planted in the 1980s.

Funding for construction came from a $1.3 million donation in honor of the late Béatrice Marechal, who frequented the park with her husband, according to Black.

The garden will officially reopen this Saturday with live music, self-guided tours and a bonsai exhibit.

After the grand opening, the garden will be open from 7 AM until sunset.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.

Arts & Culture
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
See stories by Roman Battaglia