Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner returns to her home state for a sold-out show

When Japanese Breakfast’s lead singer Michelle Zauner was younger, she, along with her mom and dad, would drive up to Portland to go shopping by Pioneer Courthouse Square. Fast forward to Saturday night, Zauner and her band performed a sold-out show at the very same spot.

Prakruti Bhatt / Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner sings “Paprika” on Aug. 19, 2023, at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square.



“It is really surreal to get to play here,” she told an enthusiastic audience. “It’s good to be back in the home state.”

The concert was part of the PDX Live summer concert series as well as Japanese Breakfast’s U.S. tour. The band took the stage at 7:45 p.m. Saturday with “Paprika” — a crowd favorite — and went on to perform hits like “Kokomo, IN” and “Everybody Wants to Love You.” The set ended with “Diving Woman” just shy of 9 p.m.

Fans started lining up from 11:30 a.m. for a chance to catch the indie pop group up close by the barricade.

“I’ve been listening to some of her [Zauner’s] stuff since 2021,” said Thomas Wakefield. “But then last summer, a little over a year ago, I definitely started getting more into her music and started being a bigger fan of hers.”

Wakefield understood Zauner’s music better when he read her best-selling memoir, “Crying in H Mart "

“I was a fan of hers before the book. I read the book this spring — I like how the book definitely gave a lot of insight into some of her songs and the meaning behind it.”

