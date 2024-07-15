Award-winning Portland chef Naomi Pomeroy drowns in Willamette River

James Beard-award winning chef Naomi Pomeroy, whose restaurant Beast was one of the food establishments that contributed to Portland’s rising stature as a culinary center in the 2000s, drowned Saturday night in the Willamette River near Corvallis.

Family members confirmed to Portland Monthly that Pomeroy died in a river accident over the weekend as she was inner tubing with her husband.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies and firefighters were dispatched Saturday after receiving reports of a couple being pulled into a snag in the river and that a woman had been dragged underwater.

