Photos from the 2025 Oregon Country Fair

KLCC
Published July 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Drummers dressed as bees walk in a drumline parade at Oregon Country Fair
1 of 8  — Drummers at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Drummers herald the arrival of Peachi the Dragon in one of the dragon's many parades through the pathways at Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A dragon puppet moves through a parade at Oregon Country Fair
2 of 8  — Peachi the Dragon at Oregon Country Fair 2025
Peachi the Dragon delights fairgoers as the parade meanders through the fair's many pathways.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
People dressed as trees pose for a photo
3 of 8  — Tree people at Oregon Country Fair 2025
Even the trees come to life at the Oregon Country Fair, thanks to Coyote Rising Puppet Troupe from Cave Junction, Ore.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A young boy holds a bubble machine that is dispensing photos at Oregon Country Fair
4 of 8  — young boy with bubble machine at Oregon Country Fair 2025
One of the younger guests at Oregon Country Fair walked around sharing his bubbles with the crowds.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
An outdoor sensory zone at Oregon Country Fair
5 of 8  — Sensory Zone at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
In the kids area, The Arc of Lane County hosted a Sensory Zone with calming activities.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A small child draws on a chalkboard in an outdoor child play area
6 of 8  — Chalk Drawing Sensory Zone Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Chalk drawing was among the calming activities in the Sensory Zone, hosted by the Arc of Lane County
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A volunteer reads stories to children at Oregon Country Fair
7 of 8  — Storytelling for kids at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
The children's area of Oregon Country Fair includes many activites, such as storytelling.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
People holding an umbrella for shade check a map at Oregon Country Fair
8 of 8  — Map at Main Stage Meadow Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Fair goers check a colorful and embellished map of Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC

The 2025 edition of the Oregon Country Fair will wrap up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.
Arts & Culture Oregon Country FairphotosVeneta
