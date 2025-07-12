Photos from the 2025 Oregon Country Fair
1 of 8 — Drummers at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Drummers herald the arrival of Peachi the Dragon in one of the dragon's many parades through the pathways at Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
2 of 8 — Peachi the Dragon at Oregon Country Fair 2025
Peachi the Dragon delights fairgoers as the parade meanders through the fair's many pathways.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
3 of 8 — Tree people at Oregon Country Fair 2025
Even the trees come to life at the Oregon Country Fair, thanks to Coyote Rising Puppet Troupe from Cave Junction, Ore.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
4 of 8 — young boy with bubble machine at Oregon Country Fair 2025
One of the younger guests at Oregon Country Fair walked around sharing his bubbles with the crowds.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
5 of 8 — Sensory Zone at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
In the kids area, The Arc of Lane County hosted a Sensory Zone with calming activities.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
6 of 8 — Chalk Drawing Sensory Zone Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Chalk drawing was among the calming activities in the Sensory Zone, hosted by the Arc of Lane County
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
7 of 8 — Storytelling for kids at Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
The children's area of Oregon Country Fair includes many activites, such as storytelling.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
8 of 8 — Map at Main Stage Meadow Oregon Country Fair 2025.jpg
Fair goers check a colorful and embellished map of Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
The 2025 edition of the Oregon Country Fair will wrap up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.