Hilaria Gastrognome crowned Eugene’s new S.L.U.G. Queen

KLCC | By Kendra Schertell
Published August 9, 2025 at 10:10 AM PDT
Eugene’s slime royalty has a new ruler: Hilaria Gastrognome oozed past the competition to win the 42nd S.L.U.G. Queen crown.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me! Thank you to everybody who wore pink, and did signs, and chanted—I appreciate it so much,” she said during her crowning speech. “I can’t wait to be your SLUG Queen this year!”

First runner-up was Luke N. GOO’d, and second runner-up was Marcel Slugcasso.
