Hilaria Gastrognome crowned Eugene’s new S.L.U.G. Queen
The 42nd Slug Queen Hilaria Gastrognome (Jennifer Jan McElroy).
Slug Queen Competitors: Incontinentia Plasterslug (Joi Cardinal), Luke N. GOO'd (Sarah Majercin), Caffeinatta Nosherella (Ellen Singer), Hilaria Gastrognome (Jennifer Jan McElroy), The Jelly Lady (Tina Matula), and Marcel Slugcasso (Peter Almeida).
The 42nd SLUG Queen coronation.
The 42nd SLUG Queen coronation.
Hilaria Gastrognome supporters with signs.
42nd SLUG Queen Coronation's first runner-up: Luke N. GOO'd (Sarah Majercin).
The 42nd SLUG Queen coronation, second runner-up Marcel Slugcasso (Peter Almeida) receiving a sash.
Eugene’s slime royalty has a new ruler: Hilaria Gastrognome oozed past the competition to win the 42nd S.L.U.G. Queen crown.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me! Thank you to everybody who wore pink, and did signs, and chanted—I appreciate it so much,” she said during her crowning speech. “I can’t wait to be your SLUG Queen this year!”
First runner-up was Luke N. GOO’d, and second runner-up was Marcel Slugcasso.