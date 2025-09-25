BRiGHT Parade to bring illuminated art and community spirit to downtown Eugene

The BRiGHT Parade returns to downtown Eugene this Saturday evening, bringing illuminated art, bright costumes, and glowing non-motorized vehicles to the streets.

The event started as a daytime parade in 2016, created by former S.L.U.G Queens Jerril Nilson and Jenette Kime.

"We did it and people loved it, then the pandemic arrived," Nilson said. "We thought, well, I guess there just won't ever be one again. The we said, aw heck no! We're S.L.U.G Queens, we can do this!"

Today, the BRiGHT Parade is a community-driven project supported by the city's Cultural Services Department, local businesses, and private donors.

"We are absolutely nothing more than a bunch of parade enthusiasts trying to make a thing happen," she said. "With no formal organization other than years of lived lives and a lot of good connections throughout the community."

Since losing support from the dissolved nonprofit ArtCity, Nilson said the parade is not sustainably funded to continue year after year.

“We’ll have QR codes out, and our fiscal sponsor, Lane Arts Council, hosts a page called Network for Good,” she said. “So if you scan the QR code and drop us five bucks or however much you feel comfortable, it will make a difference.”

With about 36 entries, the parade will be larger than last year. The lineup includes marching groups, unique vehicles, and animals—all using creative ways to light up the night.

“Comunidad y Herencia Cultural is a fan favorite because they bring all of their dance teams and all of their beautiful horses,” Nilson said. “Of course, you know the S.L.U.G. Queens are always going to bring it.”

In partnership with the City of Eugene's Transportation Department, the parade also promotes alternative forms of transportation and visibility at night. This year's theme is "Shine Together," and spectators are encouraged to join in the glow by dressing up.

“We love to have the audience just as decorated and costumed as our entries are, and really celebrate that it’s everybody’s time to shine together,” she said.

The parade runs Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 8th Avenue and Pearl Street. It travels along Pearl Street, 11th Avenue, Lincoln Street, and 8th Avenue.

The after-party will run until 10 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion, with music, food vendors, and more illuminated art.