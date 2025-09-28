© 2025 KLCC

Photos from the 2025 Eugene BRiGHT Parade

KLCC | By KLCC
Published September 28, 2025 at 2:36 PM PDT
Float by Wildling Collaborative Arts.
1 of 7  — img_2442_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
Eugene Slug Queen, Hilaria Gastrognome (center).
2 of 7  — img_2436_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
KLCC's Brian Bull was Emcee for this year's Eugene Bright Parade.
3 of 7  — img_2426_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
4 of 7  — img_2408_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
"Sparky," a rocketship built on an Arcimoto electric vehicle.
5 of 7  — img_2395_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
6 of 7  — img_2389_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
Eugene mayor Kaarin Knudson at the 2025 Eugene BRiGHT Parade
7 of 7  — img_2303_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC

The BRiGHT Parade illuminated downtown Eugene Saturday evening, bringing dazzling art, bright costumes, and glowing non-motorized vehicles to the streets.

KLCC's Brian Bull was Emcee for the event, and shares some photos to brighten your day.

