Photos from the 2025 Eugene BRiGHT Parade
1 of 7 — img_2442_720.jpg
Float by Wildling Collaborative Arts.
Brian Bull / KLCC
2 of 7 — img_2436_720.jpg
Eugene Slug Queen, Hilaria Gastrognome (center).
Brian Bull / KLCC
3 of 7 — img_2426_720.jpg
KLCC's Brian Bull was Emcee for this year's Eugene Bright Parade.
Brian Bull / KLCC
4 of 7 — img_2408_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
5 of 7 — img_2395_720.jpg
"Sparky," a rocketship built on an Arcimoto electric vehicle.
Brian Bull / KLCC
6 of 7 — img_2389_720.jpg
Brian Bull / KLCC
7 of 7 — img_2303_720.jpg
Eugene mayor Kaarin Knudson at the 2025 Eugene Bright Parade
Brian Bull / KLCC
The BRiGHT Parade illuminated downtown Eugene Saturday evening, bringing dazzling art, bright costumes, and glowing non-motorized vehicles to the streets.
KLCC's Brian Bull was Emcee for the event, and shares some photos to brighten your day.